In light of spreading fears over COVID-19, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona is reminding area residents that its shelter will continue with normal operations.
“We have many wonderful pets looking for their loving forever homes,” HSSA stated in a release.
While the shelter remains open, the Humane Society did announce that its Puttin’ On The Dog fundraiser has been postponed to Oct. 10. The event was originally scheduled to take place April 18. The Raising Cane’s fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been cancelled by the restaurant.
Education and outreach programs like rattlesnake avoidance training will continue as scheduled.
The Humane Society also stressed that high-grade disinfectants are used throughout the shelter, and high contact areas are “deep cleansed” daily.
“It's important to know that there have not been any cases of dogs or cats becoming sick from COVID-19,” said HSSA CDO Steve Farley, in a statement. “There is also no evidence of people catching the virus from companion animals. However, as a rule of thumb, it's always a good idea to wash your hands after being around animals. We are grateful for your strong support. But if you are sick, with symptoms of a respiratory disease and/or a fever of 100 degrees or higher, please do not visit the shelter at this time.
