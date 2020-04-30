In case you missed anything, here are all the stories we covered today. Click the links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 7,648 as of Thursday, April 30, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,241 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 320 people statewide, including 80 in Pima County, according to the report.
Yesterday the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced that four employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The employees, including one correctional staff member from the county jail, have been placed on pandemic leave.
On Thursday, April 30, University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins announced a plan for bringing students, faculty and staff back to campus for the fall 2020 semester, which begins Aug. 24.
Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield believes that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is keeping public health a top priority and holding true to his promise to “let data drive his decisions” by extending the statewide stay-home order Wednesday.
The University of Arizona's new College of Veterinary Medicine in Oro Valley recently accepted its first class of students for fall 2020. The school, which will be the first public veterinary medine program in Arizona, received more than 500 applications from multiple states and universities for its 110 seats.
The nonprofit-funding CIC is teaming up with the grassroots movement Tucson Helping Tucson to develop a Small Business Emergency Fund, which is offering local businesses access to $10,000 in zero interest loans.
Local businesses aren’t the only ones feeling the effects of COVID-19 closures. The pandemic is also taking its toll on local government. The lack of people out and about in the community is causing a decrease in sales tax revenues and bed tax revenues, which come from hotel room bookings. While exact numbers are still two months away from being released by the Arizona Department of Revenue, local governments like Oro Valley are planning for the new financial future of COVID-19.
