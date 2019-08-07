1. Enjoy the music of vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues Justin Hayward – All The Way In Concert with special guest Michael Dawes. Details: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $29-$69; foxtucson.com.
2. Be amazed by the sleight-of-hand and art of misdirection achieved by international star Lance Burton: Master Magician and Friends. Details: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; Casino del Sol Event Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road; $15-$30; 838-6700.
3.Don’t miss Oro Valley’s Got Talent Grand Finale where locals compete for fame and fortune. Details: 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18; Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road; $20; 529-1000 or gaslightmusichall.com.
4.Enjoy the last of the Three Sisters Dinner Series: Squash, Beans & Corn featuring a sampling-style brunch prepared with the culinary ingenuity of local chefs and live entertainment presented by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and Native Seed SEARCH. Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; Lodge at Ventana Canyon, 6200 N. Club House Ln.; $45; saaca.org.
5.Beat the Arizona heat and enjoy a family-friendly outing at Cool Summer Nights with weekly themes and activities featuring Gastronomy Night and Teacher Appreciation this week and rock out with geology, bone up on biology and take off with astronomy as the new school term begins. Details: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road; $16.95-$21.95, $8.95 children; free admission for teachers; 883-2702.
