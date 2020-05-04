Just in case you missed anything, here is all the news we covered today. Click the links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 8,900 as of Monday, May 4, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,346 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 362 people statewide, including 89 in Pima County, according to the report.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey gave a “green light” to reopen more businesses, he announced during a Monday press conference, including dine-in services at restaurants and barbers and salons.
Arizona assisted living communities are gearing up to hire aspiring caregivers after Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order last month allowing on-the-job training for caregiver certification amid an entry-level healthcare worker shortage.
Two physicians from the University of Arizona are among the authors of a new research paper detailing the best practice guidelines for patients in intensive care units requiring advanced life-saving therapies due to COVID-19.
The Town of Sahuarita will reopen all town services and facilities this Friday, May 8, including the town clerk’s office, planning, and building, the Anamax Recreation Center, and more—although programming is still delayed.
Sometimes eating a home-cooked meal three times a day can get a little tiresome, and local restaurants need your help. Why not order out once a week? Here's our master list of restaurants offering take-out and to-go services by region.
While local Democratic officials have been cautiously supportive of Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to keep Arizona's stay-at-home order in place through May 15 while lifting some restrictions for retail businesses, some Republican state lawmakers say Ducey isn't moving fast enough to reopen Arizona.
