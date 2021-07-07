For those who don’t know me yet, I am the new water director at the Town of Marana. I have lived in Southern Arizona for more than 23 years, and I bring more than 18 years of public works and public works management experience to the role. I graduated from the University of Arizona with a PhD in Environmental Engineering, and I am a professional engineer registered in the State of Arizona. I am really looking forward to getting to know the Marana community and helping to deliver “5-star” water services to the public.
A major goal of Marana Water that was realized this year was the opening of our two water treatment campuses. In August of 2018, Town of Marana Council made a unanimous decision to pursue the design and construction of a water treatment facility for each of the two water systems that are impacted by emerging contaminants (PFAS & 1,4-dioxane). These emerging contaminants are not currently regulated by EPA with a Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL), but do have established health advisories.
The decision was made to construct these water treatment facilities after evaluating several mitigation strategies. Constructing water treatment facilities in each of the impacted systems was considered to be the most effective solution to providing safe, clean drinking water now and for future development. Construction of both Water Treatment Campuses (Picture Rocks–Continental Reserve Area and Airline/Lambert-Saguaro Bloom Area) commenced in January 2020 and was substantially completed in March 2021. Since then, the PFAS concentrations in both systems are significantly reduced and the 1,4-dioxane levels continue to show non-detects.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) recognized the Town of Marana through their Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Program’s (VESP) Bronze level certificate for the continued strong environmental compliance record and the Town’s commitments to install and operate these water treatment campuses.
There’s much more going on at Marana Water in addition to our water treatment. We are preparing to release a 10-year Infrastructure Improvement Plan, which will identify ongoing water and wastewater infrastructure needs for Marana as it grows. The plan is expected to be finalized end of summer 2021.
We are also holding our Grecycle Program, “Save our Sewers.” As we safely begin the summer season, the waste of fats, oil, and grease can cause costly damage to our sewer system and lead to back-ups and overflows. Help us save our sewers by dropping off your grease collection at 12775 N Sanders Road, now through Sept. 10.
For more information on Marana Water projects and processes, visit maranawater.com and follow us on Instagram @maranawater for news and updates!
Jing Luo is Marana’s water director.
