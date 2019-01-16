Every year, well over a thousand hungry foodies flock to the Tucson Botanical Gardens to experience a culinary event unlike any other. This year, that culinary fiesta takes place Saturday, Feb. 2.
The SAVOR Southern Arizona Food & Wine Festival brings together many of the tastes and smells that make the region a gastronomic hotspot, and is put together though a partnership of the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance with the Tucson Botanical Gardens and Local First Arizona.
Because the Tucson region is positioned between Mexico and a variety of tribal lands, Southern Arizona is a confluence of a great deal of different culinary traditions—and SAVOR is an opportunity to taste of those different flavors in one place.
More than 60 of Tucson’s most elite chefs, wineries, restaurants and breweries are already participating, with new names being added to the list as the event draws near.
So far, the participants include Alfonso Gourmet Olive Oil & Balsamics, Barrio Bread, Boca Tacos Y Tequila, El Cisne Cocina de Mexico, Pastiche Modern Eatery, Tohono Chul Garden Bistro, Merkin Vineyards, Button Brew House and plenty more.
SAVOR will also include live musical performances by Matt Meza, Pat Kelley, Jamie O’Brien, Mark Willis and others, live painting, a poetry reading and more.
The culinary event will take place Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N Alvernon Way, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $79 each and can be purchased online at saaca.org/savor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.