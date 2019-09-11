A bit of rain and couldn’t cool down the hot food at the 2019 Salsa, Tequila and Taco Challenge, hosted by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance Sept. 1 at La Encantada.
It was about halfway into the festivities when the first few raindrops hit our heads, and it wasn’t long before the hundreds of attendees found shelter to wait out the expectedly short downpour.
While the quick break for cover wasn’t a surprise, what was truly a sight to behold were the crowds of dancers who braved the rain—and the band that kept on playing.
The party spirit took over for the evening, of that there is no doubt.
While the music and dancing was fun aplenty, there was food to eat, and drinks to sample, and winners to be crowned.
Casino Del Sol won the judge’s choice for traditional salsa with their Salsa Molcajete, The Gallery Golf Club won for alternative salsa for the Pepita Salsa and Santiago Mexican won people’s choice for their Salsa Santiago.
It was a tough fight for the top cocktail, through Westward Look’s mojito margarita stole the day. Judge’s choice reserve tequila was given to Roger Clyne Mexican Moonshine’s Tequila Reosado, while Benson City Grille’s Cilantro Jalapeño Lime Margarita was named the people’s choice winning cocktail.
In the taco category, Peppersauce Kitchen took the judge’s prize for their Garlic Chicken and Arugala Tacos, whicle Santiago’s Mexican pulled out another people’s choice win with their Seared Short Rib Taco.
A congratulations to all the participants, thank you for sharing your culinary creations!
