The Town of Marana’s Tangerine Road Corridor Project has been selected as one of the “Public Works Projects of the Year” by the American Public Works Association’s for 2019 in the category of Transportation: $25 million to $75 million.
The APWA Public Works Project of the Year Award was established to promote excellence in the management, administration and implementation of public works projects by recognizing the alliance between the managing agency, the consultant/architect/engineer and the contractor who work together to complete public works projects.
Projects eligible in the category include roads, bridges and mass transit that serve any or all modes of travel, including bicycles and foot traffic.
The Town of Marana partnered with the Town of Oro Valley, Pima County, the Psomas Design Team and contractor Tangerine Corridor Constructors—Granite Construction/Borderland Constructiont—on the projecto improve a five-mile segment of Tangerine Road from Dove Mountain Boulevard/Twin Peaks Road to La Cañada Drive.
The newly constructed roadway delivered to the public a four-lane roadway with landscaped medians with the elimination of dip crossings and upgraded culverts to provide 100-year flood access, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, the installation of additional turn lanes and signalization at key intersections and wildlife linkages for wildlife corridors.
Tom Houle served as the project manager for the Town of Marana.
To be eligible for the national award, the project first had to be honored at the state level. The Southern Arizona Branch of the American Public Works Association also named it Project of the Year in transportation. The project also won a 2019 IPI Partnered Project of the Year Award from the International Partnering Institute.
“All of these awards are true honors,” Houle said. “This one means a lot because we were judged by international competition.”
The project also received the 2018 Arizona Transportation Partnering Excellence Award.
According to Perry Powell, the Chair of the AZ Transportation Partnering Excellence Award Committee, the project impressed the judges because the “partnering approach gave great evidence for how important it was to the success of your project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.