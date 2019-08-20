The public is invited to dine out in support of victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso this Thursday.
The Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Marana, located at 8450 N. Cracker Barrel Road, is hosting fundraiser for victims Thursday, Aug. 22.
All of the Texas Roadhouse of Marana's profits will be donated to the El Paso Community Foundation.
The 21-year-old male shooter killed 22 and injured 25 Saturday, Aug. 3 at a Walmart in El Paso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.