As the fourth annual Influential Health and Medical Leaders awards come to a head, our sister paper Inside Tucson Business took a look back at a former nominee who is still making a difference in the Tucson medical community. Last year, Kate Schussel was a finalist in the Outstanding Nurse Category.
At the time of her nomination, Schussel worked with the University of Arizona in nursing. She has since moved over to working on development with a medication therapy management program, helping Medicare recipients.
“I’ve always been interested in helping others,” Schussel said. “With nursing, you can offer one-on-one help. I’ve since moved behind the scenes, but I still love it. I’m working with programs that affect and help so many people.”
She now works at SinfoníaRx, a medication therapy management company in Tucson that was “founded to optimize medication use and improve the health of patients with chronic illness.” Since its inception, SinfoníaRx has solved over a million drug therapy problems, and estimates their overall savings in healthcare problems to be over $1 billion.
Though she is no longer working directly with patients, Schussel said her switch has been a positive one. Now, instead of personally working with one person, the programs she helps manage and create have positive effects on hundreds, or even thousands, of patients at once.
“My work is making an impact on real people’s lives,” Schussel said. “It can cause profound changes on patients for the better. The most difficult part is that is doesn’t always work out, but you try your best anyway.”
As for the future, Schussel is quite happy where she is and wants to continue to explore the career path she recently entered.
“I see myself within the managed care and medication therapy management field.” she said. “There’s a huge opportunity to incorporate more nursing-delivered services and overall inter-professionalism. I absolutely love my current position and I’m excited to see where it takes me.”
Schussel is also excited for the upcoming Health and Medical awards, as she feels they hold an important place in the industry.
“I think the awards really inspire professionals in the healthcare field,” Schussel said. “It shows them that people are looking out for their work, and gives them an extra boost of inspiration to go on and try new things.”
This year’s Influential Health and Medical Leaders finalists will be recognized, and the winners of each category announced, on Wednesday, June 13 at Desert Diamond Casino & Hotel (7350 S. Nogales Highway). Reception opens at 5:30, the ceremony begins at 7 p.m. Questions can be addressed to Tucson Local Media Circulation and Special Events Manager Laura Horvath at 797-4384 or laura@tucsonlocalmedia.com. More information online at tucsonlocalmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.