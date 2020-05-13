The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 12,176 of Wednesday, May 13, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services—a jump of 440 new cases from yesterday's report. Pima County had 1,661 confirmed cases.
As the school year comes to a close and most students finish their assignments remotely, the COVID-19 pandemic has left many school staff, teachers, parents and students wondering when they can return to in-person instruction.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s 355th Wing, alongside the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing, are taking off from Tucson International Airport Thursday, May 14 for a salutatory flyover across the Greater Tucson Metro, the airbase announced. The event will honor local first responders and medical professionals on the front lines of handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, May 18, Pima County Public Libraries will reopen with limited services, including book pickup, computer use on a first-come, first-served basis, and printing, copying and fax services. The new open hours are Monday through Friday, 10 am to 5 pm.
Counties throughout Arizona aren’t receiving enough COVID-19 tests to keep up with Gov. Doug Ducey’s recently announced “testing blitz,” according to a memo from Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.
Technology currently being designed in Tucson may soon help the US send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Paragon Space Development Corporation, headquartered in Tucson, is part of a science team that recently secured a NASA contract to design a human landing system to take the first woman and next man to the lunar surface by 2024.
The Marana Chamber of Commerce would like to thank healthcare workers, first responders, business owners and essential workers for keeping the world on its feet during the stay-home order. Returning stronger will take patience and respect.
