The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 17,763 as of Thursday, May 28, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 2,167 confirmed cases.
Have you ever visited any of Arizona’s “secret swimming holes”? Did you know there are ghost towns scattered throughout the state? When was the last time you enjoyed a relaxing staycation? Those are just some of the suggestions offered by the Arizona Office of Tourism through its new marketing campaign and website, “Rediscover Arizona.”
Are you ready to rock? How about some swing dancing? Luckily, the Gaslight Music Hall has both queued up next month when Backroads Country Band and Vinyl Tap! perform in the drive-in concert series June 10 and 11, respectively.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced today during a press conference that he expects Arizona schools to reopen in the fall. Ducey said he was working with Superintendent Kathy Hoffman, who will release details about the reopening on Monday, June 1.
Don’t panic if you see fireworks tonight over the Oro Valley sky around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, it’s just the town testing this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
The north side Omni Tucson National Resort reopened its doors earlier this week with a series of new safety and health rules in place, including expanding cleaning procedures, mandatory staff masks and gloves and physical distancing indicators.
The Sundt Foundation donated $26,000 to two nonprofits in Southern Arizona working to address increased needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Interfaith Community Services both received $13,000 in funding.
