The Oro Valley Police Department have arrested a 15-year-old former Canyon del Oro High School student for bringing a gun to campus Thursday afternoon.
The suspect is charged with reckless display of a firearm, possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds, minor prohibited from carrying a firearm and interference or disruption of an educational facility.
In the after-school hours of yesterday afternoon, Oro Valley's CDO High School was under lock down after reports of a threat.
Oro Valley Police Department received a report of a threat at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11. The report indicated a student had flashed a gun on campus about an hour earlier.
Police then found a Snapchat video of a former CDO student showing off a gun in his waistband in the school parking lot.
No direct threat was made to the school and the suspect was outside the secure area of the school. The suspect was identified as a former CDO student under the age of 18.
Even though classes had finished for the day, many students and faculty were still at the school for after school programming. The remaining students were placed in the administration building and watched over by an OVPD officer during the lock down.
The lock down was lifted at 6:54 p.m., and as a precaution, OVPD has extra officers on campus at CDO all of Friday.
