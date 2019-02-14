The Oro Valley Police Department has staffed extra officers at Canyon Del Oro High School Thursday, Feb. 14 after rumors of a threat against the school circulated on social media.
According to OVPD, no evidence has been found of a threat against the school, but the department added extra police presence to the campus as a precautionary effort.
“Nobody can say who it is or where it came from,” said OVPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Carmen Trevizo. “All of this is from a rumor, there is no direct threat to CDO.”
At 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, CDO families received a call about a possible threat that was made over social media. OVPD confirmed online reports stating a student was apprehended are false.
“We got wind of rumors of a threat,” said Amphitheater School District Communications Director Michelle Valenzuela. “It was going around and we wanted to communicate with families and let them know what was going on.”
Today is the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting at which 17 students and school staff were killed in Florida last year, both the school and the police are making sure to take the rumor very seriously.
“We called parents at 6:30 so that people can make a decision what to do with their kids before school and before work,” Valenzuela said, “but there is never a good time for this kind of thing.”
Classes at the high school are scheduled to continue as normal.
