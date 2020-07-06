We're back from the weekend with updates on two of the biggest stories we've been covering: COVID-19 and the Bighorn Fire. Here are some of the stories we covered today:
- There are now more than 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona, including nearly 10,000 in Pima County. A total of 1,810 Arizonans have died after contracting the virus. Maricopa County has more than half the state's cases, with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hitting 64,915. Hospitals remain under pressure. The report shows that a record 3,212 COVID patients were hospitalized yesterday in the state, more than triple the 1,009 hospitalized on June 1.
- The Bighorn Fire is now 75 percent contained. After more than a month of burning, fire crews have mostly contained the Bighorn Fire, which has spread across 119,000 acres of the Santa Catalina Mountains.
- Two local school districts, Tucson Unified School District and Sunnyside School District, announced over the holiday weekend that they would begin the school year with an online-only program in response to Arizona's skyrocketing COVID cases, which more than quadrupled last month.
