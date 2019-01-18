Anyone driving along West Cortaro Road may have noticed fences blocking the view of a new development and wondered what the development was. Well, it officially has a name after an announcement from Carondelet Health Network.
Say hello to the Carondelet Marana Hospital.
Located just west of Interstate-10 on the north side of West Cortaro Road is the construction site of a new hospital that will provide emergency care and some inpatient procedures, including a 14-bed emergency department, two operating rooms and eight inpatient rooms, along with additional outpatient services.
“The Carondelet Marana Hospital will offer a patient-friendly design with emergency and acute care services in an efficient, convenient location,” said Carondelet Health Network CEO Mark Benz, in a release. “It’s designed to provide close integration with our other facilities for patients who may require more complex care.”
The hospital’s emergency department will be open 24/7 and staffed by board-certified emergency physicians. Additional planned services will include a laboratory and diagnostic imaging including x-ray, computed tomography (CT) and ultrasound.
The hospital is located on a 3.5-acre site at 5620 W. Cortaro Road and will be 32,500 square feet once completed. Fifty full-time equivalent clinical and support staff jobs will be filled.
