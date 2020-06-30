Following Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s June 29 announcement of new actions taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state, the Town of Oro Valley announced it would close the Community and Recreation Center by Monday night.
The town also announced changes to operations at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, located adjacent to James D. Kreigh Park and Canyon del Oro High School.
“We simply cannot let up,” Ducey said during his June 29 press conference. “This is time for us to put on a full court press as a state. We cant be under any illusion that this virus is going to go away on its own.”
Ducey’s newest orders closed bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks and tubing facilities for at least 30 days. All memberships at the Oro Valley community center will pause starting June 30, and no fees will be charged until the facility reopens.
While the facility itself is closed, the outdoor tennis and pickleball courts will remain open on a first come, first served basis.
At the aquatic center, the town is requiring all lap swimmers to reserve lanes in advance. Guests must also wear a mask or face covering when inside the facility. The showers are currently unavailable, so guests should expect to arrive and leave in their swimsuits. Public swim gear will not be allowed, and the snack bar will remain closed.
