Drivers in Oro Valley should make note that construction crews will begin the next step of the La Cholla Boulevard improvement project beginning next Monday, Jan. 7, with work expected to be completed by mid to late 2020.
Work will take place on North La Cholla Boulevard, beginning at West Overton Road through West Tangerine Road. The traveling public should expect heavy delays, especially during morning and afternoon commute hours. The town has asked drivers to watch out for construction equipment and construction workers. If possible, use alternative routes.
The work is being performed by Hunter Contracting, and the project is funded by the Town of Oro Valley, Pima County and the Regional Transportation Authority.
Improvements include widening La Cholla to four lanes, adding raised medians, multi-use paths and ADA facilities, drainage improvements, landscaping and accommodations for wildlife.
For more information on the project, go online at lachollaimprovements.info or call 885-9009. Emails can be addressed to info@LaChollaImprovements.info.
