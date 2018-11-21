On Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Pima County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Goodwill at 2990 W. Ina Road regarding reports of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, deputies learned a man was attempting to surreptitiously take compromising photographs of an adult female patron. After being confronted, the suspect fled out the front door in an unknown direction. A female was seen leaving the location with the suspect.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 20s or 30s with dark hair, of average build and last seen wearing a light colored button down shirt with a white undershirt, blue jean shorts and black and white shoes
The Adult Sex Crimes Unit detectives have taken over the investigation, and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.
