The first-ever Marana Unified School District Fall Festival takes place this Friday, Sept. 27, giving students the chance to acquaint themselves with their school district and show off their hard work.
The nine participating schools are a part of the “feeder pattern” that leads into Marana High School. These schools will put on performances, host games and activities, and each will provide a food option of their choice.
The nine participating schools are Marana High, Roadrunner Elementary, Gladden Farms Elementary, Marana Middle School, Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary, Coyote Trail Elementary, Estes Elementary, Picture Rocks Elementary and Twin Peaks K-8 School.
According to Twin Peaks Principal Dondi Luce, never before have all nine of these schools united for a joint festival of this magnitude.
Admission is free and there will be tickets for sale that can be used to purchase food but “the driving force is not a fundraiser,” said Nancy Paddock, principal of Gladden Farms Elementary.
Food choices for any palate will be available at the festival. For example, Gladden Farms will provide pizza, the culinary department from Marana High School will grill hamburgers and hot dogs, and Twin Peaks K-8 School will bring eegee’s.
MUSD middle school and high school bands will join forces for a performance on one of two stages. The high school jazz band will also take the stage for a concert of their own.
In between the stages, on the field, each school’s mascot will participate in a fifty-yard dash.
Amusing events like these help build a “positive sense of community for the students,” Luce said.
In addition, each school will have a booth demonstrating the diverse highlights of all the westside schools. Parents will be able to see what the future of their children’s education looks like coming up the feeder pattern, as well as what other schools around the district are involved in.
Among these offerings are a variety of clubs from Marana High School. Some of these include the welding club, automotive club, performing arts club and the art club. Career Tech, Key Club and other student organizations will also be present at the festival for future Tigers to check out.
As for some of the elementary schools, a tumbling club, a jump rope club and an elementary band will all be on display. The Gladden Farms Computer Science Club will put on a coding demonstration to exhibit their prowess in the STEM area.
The festival was started for the purpose of “promoting the feeder pattern and awareness of what the feeder pattern has to offer,” Paddock said.
The Marana High School football team will also make an appearance in uniform, and students will have opportunity to take pictures with the players.
“It’s not a recruitment event, it’s a celebration.” said Marana High Principal David Mandel. “Our community gets to see the wide array of opportunity at each school.”
Jack Ramsey is a University of Arizona journalism student and Tucson Local Media intern.
