Adult care guidance company Assisted Living Locators of Scottsdale will launch its first franchise in Tucson.
The franchise, which provides a full slate of care options for seniors, will be operated by Rachelle “Shelly” Young and her husband, Isreal Young, of Oro Valley.
Assisted Living Locators provides advice on short- and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, memory care and retirement apartments, generating revenue from referral fees paid by healthcare providers, the release said.
Young discussed the importance of opening a Southern Arizona franchise, stemming from her ownership of the company’s Gilbert and Mesa East franchises in the past. The couple won the company’s “Franchise of the Year” award in 2015.
“Our goal is to provide families hands-on assistance in choosing appropriate care options for their loved ones,” Rachelle said in a statement. “This saves time, decreases stress, and provides 'peace of mind. We look at a wide range of options for seniors in the Tucson community that just can’t be matched by online resource databases, without inundating the family with phone calls. We can tour with the family and discuss the facilities we recommend. We make sure all our partners in the senior care market are fully committed to providing the best care possible.”
Rachelle is a native Tucsonan, graduating from Flowing Wells High School and Pima Community College where she became a registered nurse. Isreal will assist her in operations and in marketing the franchise, according to the release.
Isreal also owns Tucson business Somo SEO, and has worked in internet marketing and technology.
“My husband and I are passionate about helping others and are excited about assisting families navigate the system to find the best senior care for their loved ones,” Rachel said.
For more information on the company, visit assistedlivingtucson.com.
