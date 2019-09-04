With the heat of summer slowly but surely receding, the Town of Oro Valley announced the return of two community concert series: the Oro Valley Kids Concert Series and the Steam Pump Ranch Friday Night Concert series. Both include live music and family activities, but some even allow audience members to participate in the fun.
The community is invited to Steam Pump Ranch (10901 N. Oracle Road) on the first Friday evening of every month for a series of concerts celebrating classic rock to jazz to funk. The Friday Night Concert series kicks off Friday, Sept. 6 with the band “Your Money’s Worth” performing hits from the 60s and 70s. Every Friday Night Concert includes lawn activities, food trucks and Sonoita Vineyards wine.
“The Steam Pump Ranch Friday Night Concert series provides an opportunity for community members to come together and enjoy music, culture and history,” said Oro Valley Recreation and Cultural Resources Manager Lynanne Dellerman-Silverthorn. “Steam Pump Ranch creates a sense of place–it offers a glimpse into the past and future of Oro Valley–and provides a sense of community. The concert is the vessel but it’s the community coming together that makes it feel like you’re in a small town while being right off of Oracle Road with all the conveniences of Oro Valley right outside of the gate.”
Future Friday Night Concerts occur on Nov. 1, when the band Hot Lizards will perform dance hits from the 60s through 80s; Feb. 7, 2020, when the band Wendy & The Boys will perform music from Motown to rock to blues; and March 13, 2020, with Connie Brannock’s Tiny House of Funk performing soul and jazz music.
“The Oro Valley Kids Concert Series provides young children the opportunity to learn and love classical music and dance,” Dellerman-Silverthorn said. “The program, hosted by the Town of Oro Valley and the Music & Dance Academy, takes place at Town Hall on the first Saturday of every month.”
The Kids Concert Series is planned throughout spring 2020 and features opportunities for kids to both observe and participate in theater. The first concert is this Saturday, Sept. 7. The "Explore the Music & Dance Academy" at Plaza Escondida (7882 N. Oracle Road) includes musical instrument demonstrations by faculty and students of the Music & Dance Academy, as well as a "musical instrument petting zoo" for kids to play with.
The Kids Concerts continue once a month, with the "Interplanetary Adventures of Peppy the Poodle’s Traveling Circus" at the Oro Valley Council Chambers (11000 N. La Cañada Drive) Saturday, Oct. 5. "Around the World on a Musical Carpet" comes to the Council Chambers on Saturday, Nov. 2, and offers musical selections from around the world presented by a string trio. For the holidays, The Nutcracker comes to the Council Chambers. On Saturday, Dec. 7, an instrumental trio will perform songs from the ballet while telling the story. And audience members have the opportunity to be transformed into toy soldiers, candy canes, snowflakes and more to dance along. The Kids Concert Series will continue monthly through April 2020.
For more information, visit orovalleyaz.gov
