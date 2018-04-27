Public school districts across Tucson's north side have announced that facilities will remain closed on Monday, April 30 due to teacher walkouts—as part of the Red for Ed movement.
The Marana Unified School District announced that it will keep all of its schools closed on Monday, "based on the number of school based educators and staff participating in the statewide walkout."
According to a press release sent by MUSD, the district hopes to reopen by Tuesday, May 1.
Amphi Public Schools sent an email to all parents and staff Friday afternoon announcing continued closure at all of its school sites.
In the email, sent by superintendent Todd Jaeger, Amphi hopes to reopen soon.
"It is our hope that a budget resolution will come soon, or the Governor will call a special session of the legislature to vote, and our employees can return to work," Jaeger said.
In a press release sent Friday afternoon, Governor Doug Ducey announced a "deal" was made related to teacher pay.
Gov. Ducey, Senate President Steve Yarbrough and House Speaker J.D. Mesnard released a joint statement announcing a deal on a 20 percent pay raise for Arizona teachers.
“Earlier this month, we stood shoulder to shoulder, in unity with the education community, to announce a plan for a 20 percent increase in teacher pay by school year 2020. Today, we are pleased to announce that this plan is a reality. Arizona is delivering on its commitment to our students and teachers.
"We are also restoring recession-era cuts to increase funding for schools and putting more money into the classroom -- flexible dollars for superintendents to use for support staff pay increases, update antiquated curriculum and improve school infrastructure -- without raising taxes. This plan benefits our children’s education across the state, and we are working through the weekend to introduce a budget early next week and pass it shortly thereafter.”
Also on Tucson's north side, the Catalina Foothills School District also announced that it will keep schools closed on Monday.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely," a district message read. "If there is news of a resolution later today or over this weekend, we will send a notification that our schools will reopen. You will be notified by email and social media.
