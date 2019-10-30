As temperatures cool off, we seem to get busier at the Marana Chamber of Commerce—where we held four Member Milestone Celebrations in October.
Financial advisor, Brian Gard with Edward Jones opened his beautiful new office at 7850 N. Silverbell Road, Ste. 184 in the Fry’s Shopping Plaza. We celebrated with a ribbon cutting.
Holiday Inn Express, located at 8373 N. Cracker Barrel Road celebrated their recent remodeling with an open house. We all think it looks great!
We cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Oncology Institute of Hope and Inspiration at MHC, 13395 N. Marana Main St. They have an amazing range of services and that will help our community.
And finally, Heritage Highlands Golf Course unveiled $1.1 million in improvements and renovations at their re-opening ceremony on Oct. 18 at 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd. Communications director Mark Oswald, architect Ken Kavanaugh, head golf professional Preston Otte, golf course superintendent Mike Treanor, and vice president of the board of directors for Heritage Highlands John Holzmer cut the ribbon along with a full house of very happy member-golfers.
Our October Lunch and Learn was “How to Get Reviews and Protect Your Online Reputation.” Martha Chinnock, client services Manager for i3 Media shared some great best practice resources in this interactive class.
Continuing our Marana Chamber Day tradition at the SAHBA Home Show, we visited, took photos, posted to social media and supported our home show exhibitors.
“The SAHBA Home Shows bring awareness to our local builders and contractors. It brings a ripple effect boost that creates jobs and helps grow our local economy,” said SAHBA President David Godlewski.
Our Film Committee partnered with the Town of Marana Film Office at the Inaugural Arizona Film Fest and Expo at this year’s TENWEST Festival. This was an all-hands-on-deck event for our chance to come together to change the dialogue from “There’s no reason to make movies in Arizona” to “We’re here and we’re making movies; come work with us!” Let’s add more economy-building jobs to Southern Arizona.
Our Veterans Committee paired with Pima Community College’s northwest campus for a successful veterans’ resource fair. We had over 20 vendors who offered a wide range of help for our well-deserving veterans.
Another busy committee, Health and Wellness, put on a 3D Mobile Mammogram Screening Event in conjunction with Fowler Chiropractic and Assured Imaging. We even had walk-ins that had not had a screening in many years.
“Hit the Road, Marana: Learn More about Transportation in our Area” was the theme of our October luncheon, where we heard from the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Rod Lane about the Ruthrauff/I-10 project plans, which has already begun and will take a little under two years to complete.
At our Community and Regional Update, the Town of Marana’s September count of 65 new single-family homes was shared, bringing the calendar year to date to 612. Jason Angell, development services director for the Town of Marana, listed an array of projects. In retail and restaurants, Jack in the Box will be adding two, one at Ina and Camino de las Cruz and on the westside of Sandario and Marana Road. QuikTrip will build a 7318-square-foot store at Ina and Star Commerce, west of Denny’s, and a new El Rancho Market (IGA) is going in at Ina and Camino de Oeste. A new Dollar General #14 at Tangerine Farms and Clark Farms Boulevard has started.
The Marana Main Gate is almost finished. Bisbee Breakfast Club and Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler are on the way, and then development will continue on Marana Main Street east of the roundabout. Nearly 30 storefronts will be added.
Regarding expansions and jobs, Alicat Scientific is adding 11,000 square feet of space for both office and manufacturing jobs. FL Smith Krebs will be adding 82,000 square feet as well, demolishing one building and adding two new buildings and many new manufacturing jobs.
The Town of Marana and the Marana Chamber paired for a successful Ina Road Business Walk. For this walk, we teamed up and split into zones to personally speak to the 200-plus businesses along the Ina Road corridor. This feedback helps us improve future communications and strengthens our relationships with our important local businesses that contribute to our economy.
Don’t forget to save the date for our Marana Young Professionals Social Networking Event, coming up on Nov. 20. The event is sponsored by Top Golf. Bring in a teddy bear to benefit the Marana Police Department and Banner Children’s Diamond Medical Center. For information and to RSVP, email info@maranachamber.com or call 682-4314.
We would also like to welcome our new Marana Chamber members, the Rotary Club of Dove Mountain, Cintas The Oncology Institute of Hope and Inspiration, Law Offices of Vescio & Seifert, P.C. and Bank of the West Orange Grove.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great. For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call 682-4314.
And remember, you can save money and invest back into your community by shopping locally, driving less, and saving time.
Audra Winters, IOM, is the President and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.