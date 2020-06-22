The Town of Oro Valley has postponed their Fourth of July fireworks celebration in response to the ongoing Bighorn Fire on the Catalina Mountains. A new date for the fireworks has not been determined.
The fireworks were planned to launch from Naranja Park with no on-site spectators. Town staff had previously canceled their usual Independence Day community event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the risk of causing additional fires is too great, and the town had to change their plans once again.
“The timing for the fireworks just isn’t right,” said Town Manager Mary Jacobs. “We understand it may be disappointing for our residents, but at this time it’s best to ensure everyone’s safety and keep our resources focused on the fires in the region. As for a make-up date, the town will find a time later this year when we can all come together as a community and safely celebrate our nation’s birthday.”
The Bighorn Fire started on June 5 from a lightning storm and has grown to over 58,000 acres since then. High winds and temperatures have contributed to the difficulty of combatting the fire, which is currently just 16 percent contained.
Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer said the safety of the public and the firefighters are the No. 1 priority, and they are hopeful that the community will be able to celebrate in a fun and safe way in the future.
For more information, email ask@orovalleyaz.gov.
