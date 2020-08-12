In a race that was too close to call on Election Night, Oro Valley Town Council member Steve Solomon won his bid for reelection but Council member Bill Rodman was losing his race by just 74 votes.
While Pima County was still tallying the final votes as of the Explorer’s deadline, Solomon led the race for three council seats with 7,360 votes (20.49 percent), newcomer Harry “Mo” Greene was second with 7,355 votes (20.48 percent) and Tim Bohen was third with 7,159 votes (19.93 percent). Rodman was trailing Bohen with 7,085 votes (19.73 percent), while former councilman Bill Garner was in fifth place with 6,955 votes (19.37 percent).
Solomon and Rodman ran for re-election on a campaign that promised experienced leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. Newcomer Harry “Mo” Greene ran alongside them to fill the seat left vacant by exiting councilmember Rhonda Piña (who lost her bid for Pima County supervisor Tuesday night).
Challenging Greene, Rodman and Solomon were former council member Garner and political newcomer Bohen. Garner was voted out of council in 2016 and made an unsuccessful bid for an appointed spot on the Marana Town Council in 2018.
Bohen believes the town council culture was greatly improved after voters elected a new mayor and council majority in the 2018 election. He favored conservative economic development with an interest in extensive resident involvement as opposed to a more streamlined review process.
Last week, Solomon told Tucson Local Media that he was pleased with the early results of the election, but disappointed that Rodman was behind Bohen by a small number of votes. He hoped to see a shift in Rodman’s favor once all votes were counted.
While he didn’t formally concede, Rodman said he didn’t think it was likely the tide would turn in his favor once all the votes were counted. But he said he planned to stay involved in Oro Valley’s government.
“I’ve been involved in the town for 15 years and I plan to stay involved in the future,” Rodman told Tucson Local Media. “We’re at a time in the town where we’ve got to make some decisions about what we’re going to be when we grow up and so I think I want to be part of that whether it’s me on the council or as a citizen and a resident.”
Other candidates in the Oro Valley election did not respond to requests for comment.
Oro Valley’s Proposition 480 seeking to establish a permanent base adjustment for the town budget was approved by more than 65 percent of voters. For the past 40 years, residents of Oro Valley have voted for “home rule,” which allows the town council to set their own expenditure limit based on their adopted budget for that year. Without this, the town would be restricted to an expenditure limit set by the state government, based on the town’s spending levels from the year 1980.
Home rule had to be approved by local voters every four years. To avoid future expenses related to having the election, town officials decided to propose a permanent base adjustment to the voters instead. This option will modify the expenditure base from 1980 to a higher number.
Town officials say this will not only reduce election costs and staff time every four years, but also provide stability to town service levels. The passing of this rule does not increase the town’s revenues or their ability to tax citizens. It simply allows them the capacity to spend what they’re currently collecting.
Jackie Craig wins seat on Marana Town Council
Political newcomer Jackie Craig won a seat on the Marana Town Council last week, putting an end to Councilmember Dave Bowen’s nine-year period on the dais.
Long-time Mayor Ed Honea was unopposed as he ran for another term.
Craig led the three-way race for two council seats with 6,365 votes (37.64 percent). Council member Roxanne Ziegler was in second place with 5,652 votes (33.42 percent), retaining her seat on the council. Bowen was in third place with 4,894 votes (28.94 percent).
Craig is a former U.S. Foreign Service Officer and has been a Dove Mountain resident since 2013. She ran on a platform to bring more representation from the Dove Mountain area to the council.
“I think it’s a big victory for current residents of Marana who want a more balanced view of growth,” Craig said. “I think I bring a fresh perspective about development. I’m not anti-development but I do think it could be concentrated in areas so that we get a denser urban center which can attract more interesting retail and can attract commercial instead of just the sprawling development that we have, so I want to bring that perspective to the council.”
Craig said she hopes to draw on the experience of the current council members during her upcoming term. She pointed out that her campaign was a “grassroots operation” with more than 50 volunteers and more than 100 small donations.
Bowen has been a member of the council since 2011. His campaign this year promised to keep roads well maintained, the police department adequately funded, parks and recreation amenities abundant and valuable desert open space protected.
“I have been a council member for nine and a half years, and I have seen the town grow from about 35,000 to over 50,000 and I know that I have supported pro-growth policies that emphasize care for the outdoors and the open areas,” Bowen said. “It’s obvious that the voters wanted to go a different direction and they chose a new candidate for office and I wish her well. I’ve enjoyed my time on the council and I think I’ve done some good while I’m there.”
Ziegler, who has been on the council since 1997, was involved with the early foundational planning of Marana’s growth and believes her experience in town affairs will be useful during these uncertain times. She said she will be pushing very hard to bring more economic investment to the town, so residents don’t have to look elsewhere for employment.
“We need to bring more diversity into the Town of Marana and not depend on just what we have been for all these years and that’s the tax dollars that we bring in, because it’s a different time now,” Ziegler said. “COVID has got everybody concerned and we’re hoping to get past that.”
She added that Craig ran a “very good” campaign and expects her to bring a new perspective to the council.
“I’m sure that she will do a good job, her thoughts are a little different than some of us but we welcome different ideas and Marana does need to change,” Ziegler said. “In my mind, we’ve been living off sales tax and other things for quite a long time, we really need to get some economic development going on in this town and get some companies in this town and hopefully Jackie has some ideas on that.”
The Marana Town Council has been considering the adoption of an increase in local sales tax in order to pay for several large capital improvement projects. Ziegler, Bowen, and Honea have said at council meetings that a sales tax increase may be necessary, but they do not want to pass one at this time due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Craig is opposed to passing a sales tax increase.
Marana’s Propositions 478 and 479 both passed with more than 70 percent of the vote. Prop. 478 was the town’s Make Marana 2040 General Plan, which outlines the community’s priorities and land planning for the next 20 years.
Prop. 479 was the “home rule” expenditure option, which allows the council to set their own expenditure limit based on their adopted budget for that year. Without this, the town would be restricted to an expenditure limit set by the state government, based on the town’s spending levels from the year 1980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.