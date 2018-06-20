If I’ve learned anything about myself since I graduated from college a little over three years ago, it’s that I have a tendency to become a little consumed with my work. Long nights in the office or at home, squeezing in as many stories as I can possibly write each week, photographing sporting events—the life of an upstart journalist is by no means a relaxed one.
And if I’ve learned two things, it’s that I don’t allow myself enough time off.
This past weekend I changed that with a little help from our friends over at the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance, which hosted its annual Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival. Did you know that Tucson claims to be home to the best Mexican food outside of Mexico? Well, the good folks at SAACA proved that postulation 100 percent accurate at Starr Pass Saturday afternoon in the form of more tacos, sample plates and cocktails than I could handle. The music was great, the people were friendly and—most importantly—the food was fantastic.
My personal favorites were a tie between the Chicken Tinga Tacos from Seis Kitchen and the fish Ceviche from Sinaloa Mariscos & Cantina.
While I was lucky enough to attend the festival, no good weekend is complete without the company of a loving partner. Luckily, I had that covered too.
I rarely mention my prettier half in the newspaper, mostly because she stays out of the news, but I would not find myself in nearly as many fun situations without Ashlee. While she may be a bit embarrassed to see her name, her bubbly personality and optimistic outlook often keep me above the tide. And for that, she deserves a shoutout.
So as I begin my new week here at the Tucson Local Media offices, filled with political intrigue, mentoring interns and the ever-looming threat of deadlines, I will definitely be taking a moment (or two) to look back on the fun memories—and good food—I enjoyed.
While I may not be one to live for the weekend, sometimes it’s OK to look forward to some time off.
In this week’s edition, we are happy to present the results of the 2018 Influential Health and Medical Leaders Awards. This annual ceremony is held by our sister paper, Inside Tucson Business, to recognize the hard work performed by men and women throughout our community to keep us all happy and healthy as they can. Elsewhere (for our Explorer readers) I provide some more details on Oro Valley’s recently passed budget for the coming fiscal year—and detail a growing beef between council candidates; Jeff Gardner leads off this week’s special pets section with a story of a marvelous canine author, and keeps the literature theme alive with a profile of a local author who has a new book detailing the favorite recipes of famous rock stars; Christopher Boan shares the bad news about Pima Community College’s athletic department; and the army of interns turns out in full-force this week to bring you news about new businesses, potential ballot props and other news from the community we all love.
Just don’t take my word for it—get to reading!
