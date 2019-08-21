When faced with a long recovery from spinal surgery earlier this summer, Sun City Oro Valley resident Nancy Montgomery decided to make a positive difference in her local community.
Montgomery’s bed rest aspiration led to a donation of more than 1,000 pounds of food and $8,000 to Interfaith Community Services and its food bank.
With help from programs and facilities director, Pam Sapalius, the Sun City community recently wrapped up a successful food drive and fundraiser—the result of Montgomery’s motivation—all while roughly one-third of residents are out of town to escape the summer heat.
“The management of Sun City got behind the food drive and helped the effort,” Sapalius said. “The response was incredible.”
The fundraising and food drive effort began as a simple posting in the monthly newsletter and in weekly announcements, and soon spread throughout the community. Collection boxes were placed for food, and donations started adding up.
“With the overwhelming success of our food drive, I feel I’ve earned the right to challenge other 55 and over communities to raise support for the food banks” Nancy said, adding that she’s even willing to share some tips.
According to ICS Food Bank Coordinator Curt Balko, the response to Montgomery’s drive exceeded all expectations.
ICS provides food, job assistance and emergency financial assistance to Pima County residents in need. The mission is accomplished by mobilizing volunteers to assist senior and disabled individuals with Mobile Meals, transportation, home repairs, calls and visits and health and safety referrals.
