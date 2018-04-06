The man they call “Kiko” stepped up to the plate on Thursday afternoon with a man on, and the chance to do some damage.
Kiko, better known by his full name of Enrique Romero, did just that—smashing a belt-high fastball over the right field wall for a two-run homer.
It was the opening salvo for the hometown Canyon del Oro High School Dorados, who would punch across five more runs over the next five innings, closing out a 7-2 win over the visiting Walden Grove Red Wolves.
Enrique, who finished the day with three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs, said the victory serves as validation of the team’s work ethic, coming off sectional loses to Catalina Foothills and Nogales last week.
“We’re just fighting right now,” Romero said. “We’re fighting, getting ahead early, trying to get out early, and for now we’re just fighting until the end.”
It’s that fighting spirit that impressed longtime CDO Coach Keith Francis the most. Francis, who has guided the Dorados to a 16-6 record this spring, found plenty of faults Thursday, but said he’s thrilled to get a hard-earned victory.
“They could have played better,” he said.” They made some base running mistakes. They didn't execute as well as I'd like on defense. But it's a win. And at this time of year, I told them this yesterday, or two days ago, a win is a win right now. It's to the point of, I don't care how we do it. It can be really ugly, as long as we win.”
Francis was impressed by the performance turned in on the mound by senior Angel Ochoa, who threw six solid innings, surrendering two runs on eight hits.
He was also impressed by the hitting exhibit that Romero and teammate Tyler Porter put on, with the latter adding two singles and a run in the win.
“[Tyler’s] really come alive in the last week, I thought. Tyler has been struggling, and he'd tell you that in a heartbeat,” Francis said. “But he has worked on it very hard, and he's kind of changed his attitude, his approach at the plate. I think it's been for the right way, and he's starting to really swing it well.”
Hard-hit outs
One thing that stood out on Thursday was the number of hard-hit fly ball outs off the bats of the Dorados starting nine.
The team as a whole had 10 outs via the fly ball, with most coming mere feet from the fence, which Francis wrote off to the luck (or lack thereof) of the game of baseball.
“Some days are like that; I mean, that's just baseball,” Francis said. “Sometimes they fall in, and you know, and sometimes you hit them hard, and they don't fall in, and sometimes they do. As long as you keep hitting them hard, though, I don't have any complaints about that.”
Romero knows that the Dorados will be fine as long as their hitting stays consistent, just as it did on Thursday.
“Our hitting is coming along really well right now,” he said. “Today we had some shots, just not as deep as we needed. Some of them didn’t get down but hitting has been really solid right now.”
Looking forward
The Dorados take the weekend off before traveling to face Catalina Foothills in a pivotal road game at 6 p.m. next Tuesday.
That game, followed by a home matchup against Nogales at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, will likely determine the team’s fate in conference play.
Francis knows his players are well-aware of what’s at stake, with an automatic berth in the state playoffs going to the winner of each section.
He knows that they’ll need to bring their top form down the stretch, and that games like Thursday’s go a long way toward accomplishing that dream.
“I think just keeping up and trying to go forward to that goal is key,” Francis said. “As long as they keep that goal in mind of where they need to be to get ranked really well so they can have a little easier time at state. Not that it’s easy, but it’s better than having to play a play-in game, and they know that.”
