1. Bring the entire family to Tucson Comic-Con, the epic community-based pop culture experience that reflects the unique nature of the American Southwest. Details: 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3; Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.; $15-$45; tucsoncomic-con.com.
2. Help children with feeding challenges at Taste for Nourish while you enjoy an evening of appetizers, desserts, entertainment and a silent auction. Details: 6:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $35; nourishaz.org.
3. Bring the entire family to the Annual Tucson Celtic Festival & Scottish Masters World Championships celebrating the Celtic culture and traditions with tastings, workshops, music, dancing, a kids’ area and competitions. Details: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3; Rillito Regional Park, 4501 N. First Ave.; $15-$45, $4-6 children; tucsoncelticfestival.org.
4. Get some nostalgia and high-energy music with Oingo Boingo Former Members featuring original ’80s and ’90’s members Johnny “Vatos” Hernandez, Sam “Sluggo” Phipps, Carl Graves and others. Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $30-$80; foxtucson.com.
5. Bring the kids and grandma to the Annual Cops & Rodders Show presented by the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation featuring more than 700 show cars and displays of police vehicles and equipment. Details: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way; free admission; soazlef.org.
