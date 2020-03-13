The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance on Friday announced that several of its upcoming events have been postponed, while others are still going on as scheduled.
“We understand that you may be contemplating whether to attend arts events, performances and community activities at this time,” stated SAACA Executive Director Kate Marquez. “The health and safety of artists, audiences, staff and volunteers is our top priority, and we are carefully reviewing updates to determine our course of action during this time. As many of you know, SAACA has one of the most robust and diverse calendars of annual events and programs in the state, including weekly concerts, festivals, celebrations, classes and programs all running simultaneously.
The Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival, scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed.
The Oro Valley Festival of the Arts, scheduled for March 28 and 29 at the Oro Valley Marketplace, is scheduled to move forward with structural changes “to continually ensure public safety.” Sabrosita Sahuarita, scheduled for April 24, is also expected to move forward as scheduled.
The following upcoming events at the Catalyst Collaborative Arts & Maker Space are postponed:
· Homebuying 101 (March 14)
· AARP HealthRhythms (March 14)
· Beyond Bamba: Israeli Cooking (March 18)
· Make Way for Books Story School (March 18 and 25)
· Eat Plants: A nutrition class (March 21)
The following events are scheduled to take place as scheduled at Catalyst:
· Second Saturday Artisan Market (March 14)
· Beginning Native American Flute (March 14)
· Introduction to Basic Soldering with Xerocraft (March 19)
· WRITE ON: Creative Writing (March 19 and 26
· Don Zavis Sales Training (March 20 and 27)
· Introduction to Scratchboard (March 21)
· $5 Lucky Cat Kid’s Crafting Drop-In (March 21)
· Understanding Family Dynamics (March 21)
· CoderDojo meetup (March 25)
· Mr. Boogie Woogie Concert (March 26)
· Amerind: Contemporary Southwestern Native American Textiles (March 27)
· Glass Plate Making with Sonoran Glass School (March 28)
· French Macaron 101 with Snack Monster (March 28)
· Camera Phone Photography (March 28)
