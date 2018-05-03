Do you have a talent that you would like to show off—and potentially win $1,000 in the process? Oro Valley’s Got Talent is your chance to showcase your skills and take home some serious prize money. All performers ages eight and up are encouraged to attend. All talents are welcome, including song, dance, magic/illusions, circus acts and more. Performers may audition as a group, or as individuals.
Preliminary screening auditions will be held at The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, #165, Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday, May 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Auditioners will have a maximum of three minutes to perform (including setup). No appointment is necessary. All acts must be self-contained, no equipment or accompanist will be provided. Bring everything you need to perform. Singers should bring a boom box or phone and speaker for backing tracks. Instrumentalists please bring instruments and any necessary amplification. Drum kit and piano may be available for bands and pianists (email or call to confirm). Video/online submissions may be considered, though in-person auditions will receive priority. First place prize will be $1,000; second place will receive $500 and third place will receive $250.
Semifinal performances will take place Thursday, June 3 and Thursday, June 10 (performers only attend one) at 6 p.m. Finals will be held on Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. Finalists will be selected from the top scoring acts in each semifinal round.All events will take place at The Gaslight Music Hall. For more information, go online at gaslightmusichall.com or call 529-1000. Video submissions may be sent to liz@gaslight@gmail.com.
