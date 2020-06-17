SUPPORT STEVE
I’m writing in support of Steve Solomon’s reelection to the Oro Valley Town Council. I have lived in Oro Valley for six years and have watched Mr. Solomon work as a steward of our community while a member of the Town Council. Two things have impressed me watching him in these meetings. The first is the seriousness with which he takes his responsibility as a council member. He is frank, direct, always prepared, and no-nonsense—a political breath of fresh air.
Secondly, the contents of his comments always reflect what’s best for Oro Valley. Contributing to Oro Valley through his development company, he has also dedicated considerable volunteer time. This is reflected in any number of Oro Valley committees, as well as providing lectures for the Town Planning Institute. He is a charter member of the Oro Valley public library. He donated acres of personal property to preserve the Hohokam Honey Bee Village Archaeological Preserve for which he received a Governor’s Award in Public Archeology. During his recent tenure on the Town Council, he helped balance the budget without sacrificing critical town services.
In previous council work, he helped implement several smart growth initiatives, including expanding the Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride transportation service. Steve Solomon is a man who walks the talk. I ask your support for his reelection to the Oro Valley Town Council.
—Ted Dreisinger,
Oro Valley
FISCAL SENSE
Tim Bohen’s statement that “Oro Valley should not be run like a business” is a Bohen-headed thought that for a person with his credentials is astonishing! According to Oro Valley’s own website the fiscal year 2020 budget is $111 million. That is not petty cash, Mr. Bohen.
Oro Valley can’t print money, but has to deal with real dollars, real income, necessary expenses, the economy, reorganizing potential expenditures, needs of the town (both short- and long-term). This takes business sense and smarts, Mr. Bohen. Failure to run a $111 million enterprise as anything other than a business will result in fiscal failure sooner or later.
We need council members with financial sense and your statement shows an unfortunate lack thereof.
—William Wissler,
Oro Valley
THE GOLF SLATE
The El Conquistador men’s golf association, and womens’ golf club proudly endorse Harry “Mo” Greene, Bill Rodman and Steve Solomon for Oro Valley Town Council. Why wouldn’t they?
Solomon and Rodman twice voted for Oro Valley to go into debt for golf. Voting in 2018 for Town Manager Jacobs’ $6 million bond to immediately fix the courses and rebuild the clubhouse. This past year, first voting again to bond repairs, and then voting against mayor Winfield’s “pay as you go” solution to repair the courses. The $2.5 million revenue from the golf tax would take too long to rebuild the club entrance, freshen up the pro shop, and rebuild the Overlook at ground level.
As council members, Solomon and Rodman must make choices on spending priorities so they both voted against the playground in Naranja Park.
Mo Greene? Mo lives on the course, and was a speaker at the Church of the Nazarene for the Oro Valley Thrives green shirts, the group that tried but failed to recall Mayor Winfield and Vice Mayor Barrett. Although pleased that Mayor Winfield passed the motion to keep the 36 holes, they were upset that Mayor Winfield refused to borrow $3 million for clubhouse upgrades.
From my perspective, a vote for the golf slate, says golf is Oro Valley’s top priority. No thanks I’ll spend my money on public safety and basic town services during these trying times.
—Kim Krostue,
Oro Valley
BUSINESS SMARTS
I am writing in support of Soloman, Rodman and Greene for the Oro Valley Town Council. These three men will bring a business perspective to the town council. Why would you not want to run a town like a business? Think of tourism, bringing business to the area, safety on our streets, and general well being of the residents.
Management of our town is a business, and it should be run like that. I am voting for Mr. Soloman, Mr. Rodman, and Dr. Greene for town council.
—Brenda Payton,
Oro Valley
BUDGET BUSTING
The Town Manager’s Recommended Budget has little to offer the citizens, but caters to the town employees. It is true that there are no merit/step increases this year due to the pandemic, however the budget asks that the town (you) pay 100 percent of the employee’s health benefits, if they choose the high deductible option. The budget states on page 18 that the employer contribution to the employee’s health premiums is $3,220,753, while the employee contribution is a mere $571,509. The employer (you) are paying 85 percent of the health premiums. What other employer pays 85 percent of health costs in today’s environment, especially during a pandemic when revenues are strained?
The TMRB on page 114 states that $550,000 is set aside to restore the garage at Steam Pump ranch. The recent Capital Needs Assessment identified this need. However, the use of the restored garage was for the Oro Valley Historical Society, not for employee office space. Again, the needs of the citizens take a back seat to staff.
Page iii of the TMRB states the desire for the council to remove all restrictions on our bed tax revenues. Those restrictions have been in place since our incorporation and require that a certain percentage of the bed tax revenues be spent in tourism like projects. Do not let the town manager have free reign on those revenues.
Page 116 of the TMRB identifies $800,000 to come out of the Community Center Fund for irrigation improvements. Remember the council mandate that the golf course improvements be implemented on a pay as you go model? There has never been a $800,000 positive balance in the fund, especially after transferring $120,000 to the General Fund to pay the mandated payback for the original start up, and transferring $148,000 to pay the Energy Efficiency Bond. Where is this money going to come from? Where is the money to make the Community Center building ADA compliant?
There is a budget commission in place made up of citizens to help represent the people. Meet with them and ask for their input. Mayor and council members, for the sake of your constituents, question the TMRB, get in the weeds as there are some real problems in this document.
—Mike Zinkin,
Oro Valley
PROGRESSIVE CHOICE
Come Aug. 4, Congressional District 1 voters will have a choice. Eva Putzova is a solid progressive Democrat who cares about people more than corporations.
When I was 16 my father got a job with benefits. I was finally able to receive an operation I had, well, always needed. Fast forward 50 years and me calling 911 for my wife. We take her to the “wrong” ER. Despite good insurance and bi-weekly payments to them, she now has a $2000 bill. Currently, millions of workers have lost their jobs and thus their insurance as well. Medicare for all could solve all these problems.
This is just one area that Eva Putzova, a four-year veteran of the Flagstaff city council, would fight to keep us moving forward. She takes no corporate money and owes them nothing. Instead, she will represent the people and what they need. Check out her story, other issues and much more at evaforcongress.com.
—Aaron Essif,
Marana
EDUCATE YOURSELF
It is campaign season and the misleading information has started. I encourage my fellow residents to review the facts and get informed on the issues. I
did and found out that if you compare total rounds played on the El Conquistador courses September though April, it is actually 38,649 and not the 21,987 reported in some media sources, the town is not going broke and it is well positioned to weather the pandemic, the public safety pension has a town funding plan in place and staff is monitoring it’s status and the Community Center Fund, supported by the half-cent sales tax is trending positive thru April $478,709.
I recommend casting an informed vote and supporting those who helped get the Town in a good position, Bill Rodman, Mo Greene and Steve Solomon
—George J. Lindsay,
Oro Valley
SIGN WARS
Since former Mayor Hiremath burst on the Oro Valley political scene, challenger signs have been vandalized, stolen or destroyed—a Class 2 misdemeanor. Why? Because the challengers that don’t accept developer donations can’t afford to replace the signs.
This theft reached a high point in the 2018 primary when 150 of the Winfield (challenger) signs were stolen. Fortunately, Winfield was warned and well-funded so he purchased extra signs. He ultimately wore out Hiremath supporters by replacing signs as fast as they were removed.
This year, challenger Bohen’s rebar-supported sign in a Free Speech Zone on Rancho Vistoso Boulevard was vandalized and the rebar removed within days of its installation. Bohen filed a police report and the matter is closed. However, there are more nuanced ways to cheat. Rodman and Greene supporters set out their signs on Town-owned property. Rodman, a lawyer, defended the signs as located on private property, but the Town Clerk proved otherwise and ordered the signs to be removed.
The latest maneuver by incumbent Rodman was to install signs from his 2016 campaign without regard for changes in election law. The required campaign “authorization statement” is missing and the lettering is too small. Not an oversight, because the new signs purchased for his 2020 campaign have the legally required wording. Incumbent Solomon’s 2020 signs are all missing the authorization statement also.
Where’s their attention to detail? Why would lawyer Rodman risk breaking state campaign laws to reuse old signs? My bet is to lower campaign costs to avoid taking and reporting “special interest” money like he did in 2016. Just reuse his developer funded signs from the last election and claim that this time he won’t accept special interest money but will self-fund and will now be a voice for residents, not developers.
—Chet Oldakowski,
Oro Valley
A Physician for All
On Aug. 4, Oro Valley residents will go to the polls. Here’s why Harry L. “Mo” Greene, MD is worthy of your consideration and why he is the right choice for the current challenges facing the Town of Oro Valley.
As a retired healthcare executive, I know what it takes to be successful in the practice of medicine and serving a community. As a physician, Mo has given a life of service to others which he is now extending to his community. He is well trained in problem-solving—that’s what physicians do. His servant leadership and problem-solving skills make him a solid choice in the run for an Oro Valley Council member seat.
Mo’s impressive bio is characterized by a stellar career in medicine and for several years right here at the UA College of Medicine as Vice Chairman. He is a teacher, author and publisher of the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine. You may well ask how these medical and scientific skill sets transfer to the Council Chambers. A careful listener and thoughtful decision-maker characterize his profile. Although this is Mo’s first time running for public office, his training as a physician to listen carefully and to make difficult decisions positions him well for public service. That’s who he is, that’s what he does, all with trust, character and integrity.
Consider Mo’s vision of a community that would support all ages and would include child care for working parents, volunteerism, a senior center and an arts and cultural activities center for all. For Mo, it is also about balancing careful growth within a budgetary framework based on stretch goals for our town.
Mo will work hard to preserve Oro Valley’s designation as one of America’s safest cities and Arizona’s safest community. He will work collaboratively with the police and fire chiefs to assure that Oro Valley continues to have a safe community environment.
—Tom Plantz,
Oro Valley
