The first day back from the weekend brought with it plenty of news. Here's everything we covered Monday, April 6.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced a halt to evictions for small businesses and nonprofit organizations in a new executive order. Ducey also asked landlords to reconsider late fees and interest payments until May 31.
COVID-19 cases in Arizona hit 2,456 on Monday morning, according to the report released by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Of those cases, there are 415 confirmed in Pima County. The virus has killed 65 people statewide, and 14 in Pima County.
In a bit of positive news, the Reid Park Zoo welcomed a new elephant calf this morning after matriarch Semba gave birth at 3:30 a.m. The female calf weighed in at 295 pounds, and is "healthy, standing and nursing," according to the zoo.
The COVID-19 outbreak has drastically changed society’s normal daily routines as people stay home from work and school in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. But what if your home isn’t the safest place for you? We looked at the unintended consequences of the stay-home order from the perspective of domestic violence survivors.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona received an early Arizona Gives Day present in the form of a $35,000 contribution from local realtors. The Tucson Association of REALTORS, Tierra Hope Foundation and Long Cares Foundation came together to make the donation.
The Drunken Chicken, Fourth Avenue's favorite chicken joint, launched the Pay It Forward Program last week with the intention of feeding Tucson's healthcare workers. Donate to the cause while you order your chicken and waffles to go.
