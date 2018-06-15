Tucson, AZ (85741)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.