Last week Marana Town Council approved the extension of a service agreement with the Marana Unified School District to provide a School Resource Officer at Marana High School in support of the district’s School Safety Program.
In 2014, MUSD, with support from the Town of Marana, applied for and received funding from the Arizona Department of Education to fund an SRO position at the high school. It was the first time the school had an officer on campus since 2009, and the Marana Police Department officer has served at the school continuously since 2014, twice winning awards for School Resource Officer of the Year.
This year, the school district did not receive a grant award for the position at MHS. The agreement between the town and MUSD will have both parties share the costs of the SRO’s compensation during the term of the agreement so that an officer may remain on campus.
Officer David Samorano will serve as Marana High School’s SRO for the upcoming school year and believes the presence of an officer on campus creates a safer learning environment.
“Officer presence on the campus provides a quicker response to incidents whether small or extraordinary,” Samorano said.
MUSD will pay 50 percent of the monthly compensation during each ten-month school year. The position will continue to function in the same capacity, teaching law-related education classes and maintaining a presence at the school to provide for a safer school environment.
“Through a school resource officer, relationships are forged and the future leaders of our community are educated,” Samorano said. “With a curriculum focusing on law-related education and safety, we contact students on a level other than an investigative purpose. This allows open communication, understanding and trust between future leaders and the Marana Police Department.”
It is the intent of Marana Unified School District and the Town of Marana to apply for grant funding for the position during the next funding cycle.
This news item was printed in partnership with the Marana News Room, which can be found online at maranaaz.gov/news.
