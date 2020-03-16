The Pima County Health Department, along with council members Steve Kozachik and Nikki Lee, will be hosting a phone bank tonight, Monday, March 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for the public to call in and ask their COVID-19 related questions.
The phone bank will feature representatives from the Pima Council on Aging, the Community Food Bank, Sun Tran, Tucson Medical Center, Tucson Unified School District and the University of Arizona to provide information to the public.
The call-in number will be (520) 222-1500
For more information, visit pima.gov/covid19
For more information, visit pima.gov/covid19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.