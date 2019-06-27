Violent Crimes is investigating the death of an adult male found in a residence in the 4900 block of North Fellows Ave. Wednesday night.
Around 6:30 p.m., Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the home regarding reports of a death. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased adult male “with obvious signs of trauma,” according to a release issued by the department.
Deputies determined that the circumstances were suspicious and called detectives.
The investigation is in the early stages, and information will be released as it becomes available.
