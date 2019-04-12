A Flowing Wells grandmother is being held on two counts of first degree murder after police found two deceased boys with “obvious signs of trauma.”
On Friday, April 5, police arrested Dorothy Flood, 55, after her twin autistic grandsons were found dead in a home on the 2400 block of West Kessler Place in Flowing Wells.
According to court documents recently obtained by Tucson Local Media, Flood admitted to shooting both of her grandchildren twice each, in their heads and torsos, and then attempted to kill herself by taking an unknown quantity of prescription medication. Flood told the police, "she alone was responsible for her grandchildren's deaths."
According to the Pima County Sheriff, Northwest Fire District personnel responded to a medical call near North La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4. Upon arrival, "they discovered an unresponsive adult female inside the residence. While providing medical care, they also discovered two children with obvious signs of trauma and determined they were dead. The female had symptoms of an apparent overdose” and was transported to Northwest Hospital. Flood answered questions asked by the police, and was subsequently arrested at the hospital.
The victims were identified as Jaden and Jorden Webb. According to court documents, Flood officially became the guardian of the boys in April 2017, two months after their mother died. Documents also state the mother, Kristen Webb, was never married to the boys’ father, nor did she know his last name. Flood also expressed frustration with raising the two autistic boys.
Flood is currently being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 cash only bond. According to court documents, it’s believed that if released, Flood could make another attempt on her life.
