Coming next month to Naranja Park, the Oro Valley Music Festival has added Cassadee Pope to it’s exciting lineup. The first female singer of The Voice is riding high on her hit song, “Wasting Away All These Tears,” and joins Chris Young, Danielle Bradbery, High Valley and Matt Farris in the Saturday, Oct. 13 lineup. Taking the stage the following day are MAX, A Great Big World, Mat Kearny, O.A.R. and Switchfoot.
The festival also unveiled its list of food vendors, including:
- Lalo’s Taco Shop, where every day is “Taco Tuesday”
- The Culinary Graduate Food Truck: A variety of grilled cheeses, turkey melts and tacos…mac-n-cheese balls and more
- Fiesta Filipina: Filipino cuisine like chicken adobo, pork afritada and more
- Enjoyabowls: Including “The IncrediBowl,” “The Crave-a-Bowl” and “The UnforgettaBowl.”
- Tee’s Concession: Pizza, hamburgers, cheese steaks and lobster mac-n-cheese
- Sweet Dough Co.: Flavored donuts
- Copper Corn: Cotton candy, flavored and kettle popcorn
- Brother John’s BBQ
- Sonoran Snoballs: Snow cones
- Baskin Robbins
Saturday tickets are $55 for adult general admission and $8 for children. Sunday tickets are $48 for adult general admission at children 10 and under enter for free. Two-day passes cost $89.50 for adult general admission and $8 for children. VIP single-day tickets cost $135, two-day cost $200. Tickets to the festival can be found online at OroValleyMusicFestival.com or any Bookman’s location in Tucson, and in Phoenix, Mesa and Flagstaff.
Parking is available for both days. Naranja Park is located at 810 W. Naranja Drive. Gates open at 12:30pm both days; music begins at 1:30pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.