Kroger announced a new vehicle it will be using to deliver groceries to interested customers. The automated vehicle comes from the company Nuro, a Silicon Valley startup. According to a press release, customers will pay a $5.95 fee on deliveries, which can be scheduled for next-day or even same-day delivery.
Orders are made through the Fry's Food Stores mobile app, and groceries are available for delivery seven days a week.
The new vehicles, known as the Nuro R1, travel on public roads without drivers or passengers, delivering groceries from Kroger stores (such as Fry's and Ralph's). Nuro has been developing the R1 since 2016.
With this initial announcement, this service is only available at a single Fry's food store in Scottsdale, but more locations across Arizona are expected.
