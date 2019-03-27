Building a community and learning about ecology might seem a difficult task while flying through the open air, but a few Oracle residents turned the concept into a business.
That business is growing, with a following to match. One of the founders of Arizona Zipline Adventures recently won Business Owner of the Year at Tucson Local Media’s 2019 Women of Influence Awards.
Emily Goff, owner of Arizona Zipline Adventures, grew up in Oracle on her family’s cattle ranch. Being surrounded by the practices of land stewardship gave her a passion for the outdoors, something she brought to Northern Arizona University where she majored in environmental studies. After seven years of teaching in the outdoor industry, she returned to Southern Arizona with a plan of making a business to teach people about the local outdoors, as well as foster a sense of community.
“We saw that this community was in need of something like this, to promote the enjoyment of the area,” Goff said.
Since opening at the start of 2016, Arizona Zipline Adventures has expanded to include a kitchen and five ziplines. Situated on 20 acres of land in Oracle, the business contains five ziplines, ranging from 400 to 1,500 feet long, running upwards of 80 feet above the ground. One of the lines is even a “dual run,” where two riders can go down the zipline side by side.
“We built this business in part to help our community,” Goff said. “We like to think we serve as a communal space.”
Branding themselves as “Arizona’s first and fastest Zipline EcoTour,” Arizona Zipline Adventures is located in the Santa Catalina Mountains on Mount Lemmon Road. As the name implies, an ecotour on a zipline consists of learning about the local natural environment while rushing down the mountainside.
A full tour includes running down each of the five ziplines, while hiking between each line so participants can “experience the desert from changing perspectives.”
The zipline tours can also be held at sunset and night, during specialty “Sunset Zipline” and “Moonlight Zipline” tours, which run once a month through the spring and fall seasons. Depending on the wind, aerodynamics and the rider’s weight, participants on the longest zipline can reach speeds of up to 60 mph.
Beyond the ziplines, the business also offers hiking trails, gold panning and other team-building activities, as well as a fully stocked general store.
“We really do believe in the learning of the land around us,” Goff said. “We primarily teach our customers through example.”
While still in their burgeoning years, Goff plans on expanding the business for the future. And it’s that passion for expansion and community she pins on winning her the Business Owner of the Year award.
“It was a great surprise to find out I’d been nominated,” Goff said. “I think I won not only for my hard work, but for this business’s dedication to the community. Our goal is to create a community-minded experience for everyone who walks through our door.”
For more information visit ziparizona.com.
