Catalina Highway remains closed, with only business owners and residents allowed on the highway.
According to the Pima County Office of Emergency Management, portions of the Catalina area near Catalina State Park, which were previously evacuated, have now been downgraded to the "set" stage. Residents in the affected areas may return to their homes. The general boundaries of the zone are the forest service boundary on the south and east. Southerland Trail on the west, and Rollins Road on the north.
“The biggest challenge for us is where this fire is located. It’s very rough country, and getting people up there is unsafe, and if they get injured, there’s no easy way to get them out," said wildfire operations chief Todd Abel in a meeting with the Pima County Sheriff's Department on June 11.
Abel says the nighttime humidity surrounding this fire reaches around 10 percent, much lower than the possible 25 percent this time of year, which has contributed to the fire’s growth during the night.
The gusts have also battered the columns of smoke rising above the Catalinas in different directions, often with multiple changes in the same day. The shifting plumes were so much that the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality health watch on June 11, warning of elevated levels of particulate matter and ground-level ozone in the areas near the fire and beyond. For multiple days, the smoke spiraled through the Tucson sky, and PDEQ warned children, older adults and those with heart or lung disease to be cautious and understand that "if they can smell smoke, they are breathing smoke."
Fire crews also remind the public that drones are prohibited over fire areas, as firefighting aircraft are busy and must be grounded in drones' presence. According to the National Forest Service, on June 8, a drone was observed over the Bighorn Fire’s southern perimeter, which "forced the aircraft suppression effort to be halted, endangering the lives of on the ground firefighters and the aircrews at a critical time during the height of the burning period."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.