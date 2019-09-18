1. Don’t miss The Doobie Brothers delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll for more than four decades. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $65-$85; startickets.com.
2.Laugh out loud with premiere stand-up comedian Jo Koy at his Just Kidding World Tour with infectious, explosive energy and universally-appealing material. Details: 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $40-$55; ticketmaster.com.
3.Don’t miss the Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s season opener Beethoven Symphony No. 7 featuring award-winning pianist Yekwon Sunwoo and conductor José Luis Gomez. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $15-$87; ticketmaster.com.
4.Listen to southern harmonies of vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance and beatboxer Adam Rupp at the Home Free Dive Bar Saints Tour. Details: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $25-$60; foxtucson.com.
5.Laugh out loud at the sarcastic black humor of Spanish-speaking comedian Franco Escamilla. Details: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $42-$128; foxtucson.com.
