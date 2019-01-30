The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in relation to two burglaries on the north side.
The two incidents occurred near West Suffolk Drive and North Oracle Road Friday, Jan. 4. The man photographed was seen at the front door of a home that was burglarized.
During a neighborhood canvass, one resident told OVPD a male matching the man's description came to their door, asked random questions and walked away. The suspect is considered a person of interest.
Contact OVPD at 229-4900 if you recognize him. Case #V19010150.
