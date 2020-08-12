THE LOCAL NUMBERS. The number of Arizona’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases topped 187,000 as of Monday, Aug. 10, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 17,996 of the state’s 187,523 confirmed cases.
A total of 4,154 Arizonans had died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Aug. 10 report. The number of hospitalized COVID cases continues to decline. ADHS reported that as of Aug. 9, 1,575 COVID patients were hospitalized in the state, the lowest number since June 15, when 1,506 COVID patients were hospitalized. The number of Arizonans hospitalized by the virus peaked at 3,517 on July 13. A total of 987 people visited ERs on Aug. 9 with COVID symptoms, the lowest the state had seen since June 18, when 964 people visited ERs. That number peaked at 2,008 on July 7. A total of 506 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units on Aug. 9, the lowest number since June 15, when 502 people were in ICU beds. The number in ICUs peaked at 970 on July 13.
THE NATIONAL NUMBERS.More than half a million people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which had killed more than 163,000 people in the United States as of Monday, Aug. 10, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.
NEW TESTING SITES. Pima County is launching new pop-up testing sites in various locations around the region. The county also teamed up with the City of Tucson to open a third testing center last week at the Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. The new center, which requires a nasal swab, joins a similar facility at Kino Event Center, E. Ajo Way. A third center at the northside Ellie Towne Center, opened in conjunction with ASU, involves a saliva test. The centers offer easy-to-schedule appointments—often with same-day availability—and you get results in less than 72 hours. Schedule an appointment at pima.gov/covid19testing. See story on Page 9.
BACK TO SCHOOL. School districts continued welcoming students to a new school year with virtual lessons, as county health officials say COVID-19 remains too widespread for in-person lessons to continue. The Arizona Department of Education and the Arizona Department of Health Services rolled out new metrics last week to determine if schools should reopen. The metrics, which are guidelines that school districts should take into consideration but are not mandates from the state, include three basic metrics: Communities should see two consecutive weeks of back-to-back drops in the total number of positive coronavirus tests; two weeks with test positivity below 7 percent; and two weeks with less than 10 percent of overall hospital visits linked to coronavirus. “The public health benchmarks released today by the Arizona Department of Health Services provide our school communities much-needed clarity on the safe reopening of schools,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. “While it is clear that Arizona is not currently ready to resume traditional in-person or hybrid learning, we now have clear goals for knowing when it is safer to return to the classroom amid COVID-19. I urge all school leaders to use these benchmarks to make safe decisions about learning in this school year.”
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SET TO RETURN. The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s executive board approved the fall 2020 interscholastic athletics calendar during a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The AIA board voted for a staggered athletics season based on the information received from AIA member schools through a July online survey. Factors like student and personnel safety protocols that can be easily administered by athletic directors and coaches across the state helped board members reach a decision. See story on Page 10.
CORONAVIRUS RAVAGING TUCSON PRISON. Nearly half of all incarcerated people housed inside the Whetstone Unit of the Tucson state prison complex have tested positive for COVID-19, the Arizona Department of Corrections announced Tuesday, Aug. 4. The department indicated that 517 people out of the total 1,066 population have the virus. They are currently being housed together in a separate living area and are receiving “appropriate medical care.” The department noted in a press release that COVID-positive prisoners “will not be allowed back into the general population until they have been medically cleared. In addition to measures that are already in place, all inmates at Whetstone will receive meals and all required medication and medical services in their housing units.” More than 890 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state’s 16 prison complexes and 15 people have died as of last week.
GRIDLOCK IN DC. Negotiations between White House officials and Democratic leaders in the House and Senate collapsed last week. Democrats were seeking a $3 trillion aid package that includes an extension of the additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits through the end of the year (which expired at the end of July), as well as aid to states, more spending on coronavirus testing and other provisions. While Democrats agreed to drop their demand to $2 trillion, Republicans said they wouldn’t spend more than $1 trillion. Following the end of negotiations, President Donald Trump ordered a $300-a-week extension of unemployment payments provided states agree to kick in $100 a week as well, paid for with funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency; a deferral of payroll taxes that fund Social Security and Medicare that workers will have to pay back unless Congress acts to make the deferral permanent; a three-month deferment of student loan payments; and a request that the Department of Housing see if there’s anything that can be done to help Americans avoid evictions.
Gov. Doug Ducey said at a late July press conference that there was no reason to increase Arizona’s current maximum unemployment payment of $240 a week, although he did ask Congress to extend the extra unemployment funding on a federal level. As of press time, it remained to be seen if Ducey would take action to increase Arizona’s share in order to receive the extra federal funding.
Ducey met last week with President Donald Trump and the White House COVID-19 Task Force in the Oval Office. Trump praised Ducey’s response to COVID-19, saying Ducey had demonstrated how to get soaring COVID-19 cases under control without shutting down the economy. Ducey lifted Arizona’s stay-at-home order in mid-May and allowed bars, gyms, movie theaters, and other spaces where people congregate to reopen. Arizona’s numbers then skyrocketed as the virus became widespread and hospital beds filled. Under pressure, Ducey then allowed local authorities to enact measures requiring the wearing of masks, though he did not issue such an order himself. He also closed down gyms, theaters, water parks, and some bars and limited restaurants to 50 percent capacity. Arizona’s numbers began to plateau in mid-July but the virus remains so widespread in Arizona that schools are unable to reopen for in-class sessions this month and instead will be conducted online.
—By Jim Nintzel with additional reporting from Kathleen B. Kunz, Austin Counts, Jeff Gardner and Tara Foulkrod
