Tanish Doshi, a sixth grade student at Wilson K-8, landed in the third round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. on May 29. One of 565 students who gathered from around the country for the competition, Doshi’s spelling passion began several years ago.
“From a young age, I’ve always been interested in academics of all sorts,” Doshi said.
In fourth grade, Doshi won a small spelling bee in his classroom. He realized he won without doing much studying, and wondered how much he could achieve with a dedicated training schedule. He now studies one or two hours every weekday and roughly seven hours a day on weekends.
“A lot of people think that it’s just memorizing words, but that’s not how it works,” Doshi said. “There can be over half-a-million words in some dictionaries. So it’s more about recognizing word patterns and pronunciations.”
To place in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Doshi climbed his way through classroom spelling bees, a school spelling bee and finally an entire school district spelling bee. During his rounds at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Doshi correctly spelled “afflatus,” but ultimately misspelled “kalamata” in the third round.
The slip up did not discourage Doshi, who said he plans on competing in more spelling bees in the future, and will begin studying for future competitions this summer. Aside from spelling, Doshi also competes in Math League, and alternates between the two subjects when he studies.
Started in 1925, the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational spelling bee. Since the 1990s, the bee has also been broadcast on ESPN. On May 30, the final day of the spelling bee, an unprecedented total of eight students won first place, correctly spelling words like “aiguillette” in the final round.
After all the studying, Doshi said he does not have one single favorite word, although he is fascinated by extremely long words, such as “pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis,” which is the single longest word in many dictionaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.