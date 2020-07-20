Preserving Family Memories: How to Care for Your Photographs. Admit it. You’ve got hundreds of family photos somewhere in your house—maybe in albums, maybe in boxes, some probably just, like, floating loose around the garage—that you’ve been meaning to “organize” for years.
What better time to finally take care of them than during a global pandemic? This livestream with Dana Hemmenway, senior photograph conservator at the UA Center for Creative Photography, will go over the proper care and storage of all types of family photos, from daguerreotypes to inkjet prints.
If you have any questions, or photographs with specific condition issues you want to share, you can send them to ccp-education@email.arizona.edu in advance. 4 to 5:15 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Register in advance at bit.ly/preservingfm. Free.
