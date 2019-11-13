The temperatures are starting to drop, and that means it’s the perfect time of year for construction and home renovations. As a homeowner interested in starting a home project, you may have questions about permits resources, and best practices when it comes to renovations or additions. Or, you may need a refresher course on some common safety tips pertaining to the holidays. The Town of Marana Development Services Department is a resource to help you with both, not just this time of year, but all year.
One of the most common types of homeowner questions we get at development services is when a permit is needed. This may be for a home project, a renovation or an addition to your home.
The short answer is that it depends on the size and type of project.
If you’re building a pergola, any type of patio coverage or a small shed, you will only need a permit if it’s over 200 square feet, or if you’re running any type of plumbing or electrical lines to it. We fully support your “She Shed” dreams, but we also want to make sure everything is installed properly to help protect you and your home. The same goes for any fire pits or other structures that might use gas, electricity or plumbing.
If you’re doing a DIY project on the interior of your home, you will need a permit for things like installation of water heaters or water softeners, pool installations and minor replumbing of your kitchen or bathroom. You won’t need a permit for projects involving carpet, tile, or cabinetry, but that doesn’t mean we can’t help out. We have an expert staff that would love to sit down with you and review your plans to help with your DIY project and give you the necessary information and useful tips to carry it out.
You can fill out a permit in person at the Marana Municipal Complex, or submit one online at maranaaz.gov/developmentservicesforms. If you are the owner of your home, you can pull a permit yourself, but if you are a home renter, you will need a contractor. When hiring a contractor, you want to make sure you select a licensed contracting professional to make repairs on your property. This way, you can ensure you’re getting any repairs done properly, and you will avoid a Stop-Work order on your property.
The Arizona Registrar of Contractors advises that you ask for references and compare bids from multiple licensed contractors, review their licenses and records to ensure they’re in good standing, and confirm the price and responsibility of obtaining permits is spelled out in a contract. For a full list of tips, visit roc.az.gov.
We also have some basic home safety tips for you to keep in mind during the upcoming holiday season. If you cook your Thanksgiving turkey in a fryer, please make sure the turkey isn’t wet or frozen when you cook it. This can lead to an overflow of oil and serious fires. Also, make sure you place your fryer far away from any homes or other structures, and do not use it underneath a roofed area.
If you use a live tree in your home for Christmas, make sure it is healthy and properly watered. If your tree dries out or dies, remove any Christmas lights and electrical wires, and remove the tree from your home, as a dead tree is a major fire hazard. When using stringed lights, only plug them into an approved outlet, and only use 1 extension cord if necessary. Do not connect an extension cord to another extension cord. If any of your wires are damaged or exposed, throw them away immediately and do not try to fix them.
As the new year comes around, it’s also a great time to check your smoke detector batteries to see if they need to be replaced. You should test your smoke detectors twice a year, and if your home has natural gas appliances, we advise you make sure every smoke detector located outside of a bedroom has a carbon monoxide detector. As we encounter colder temperatures at night, it’s also a good time to make sure any exposed pipes are insulated to prevent freezing.
The Town of Marana Development Services Department is always here to help with any of these issues that you might run into. We are happy to provide advice for a DIY project, an inspection of any plumbing or electrical systems to ensure they are installed properly, or verification that everything is up to code to ensure the safety of you and your home. Our main goal is to help you get educated and to be a resource for you as you make your house a home.
Jason Angell is the Marana Development Services Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.