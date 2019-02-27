A water main break erupted early this morning on North Sun Rose Drive close to Naranja Drive. Oro Valley Water Utility became aware of the break around 3 a.m. and have crews onsite starting to repair the pipe.
Crews responded and isolated the main break, ensuring that at this time no customers are out of water and Naranja Drive is open. Utility crews are working in the area to clean up, evaluate the main break and begin repairs. North Sun Rose Drive at Naranja Drive is closed and residents in Desert Vista Estates should use an alternative route.
If you travel on Naranja between La Cañada and La Cholla, there will be utility crews in the area.
