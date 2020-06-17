The Oro Valley Town Council is working out the details of what to do with the roughly $5.3 million they were given by the state government in response to COVID-19.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced May 27 that municipalities who didn’t receive federal COVID-19 relief earlier this year would receive funding from the state government through the new AZCares Fund.
This money may be used by local governments to cover regular payroll costs of public health and public safety personnel, which will free up their existing budget capacity to be used on other things.
“Our office has met with mayors and county leaders to hear directly how COVID-19 is impacting their communities, and this plan delivers for them,” Gov. Ducey said in a press release. “It maximizes flexibility and prioritizes getting dollars quickly to where they’re needed most.”
Oro Valley held a study session June 10 focused on what to do with the roughly $5.3 million that had just been freed up in their General Fund for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Town Manager Mary Jacobs provided a recommendation which included $1 million for business support, $1.3 million for town services and continuity of operations, $1 million for resurgence, $1 million for pursuing the town council’s strategic priorities and $1 million for additional contingency.
Business support would focus on helping local businesses operate under the impacts of COVID-19. Continuity of operations and town services would go toward technology upgrades within the town to ensure that work can be done remotely, as well as health and wellness of employees.
Resurgence refers to a resurgence of the virus, meaning the town would need more personal protective equipment and sanitary supplies, access to testing, paid leave for employees, emergency management operations and more. Council strategic priorities include the Parks and Recreation master plan, evaluation of the Vistoso golf course and payments to the town’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
Some council members asked why the governor tied the money to public safety instead of just giving out the funds directly. Jacobs said it was to make sure the direct use of the money would go toward COVID-19 related work, but the cities and towns can use their own newly freed up money on other things.
“They are essentially considering that our public safety officers, whether they were specifically working on COVID or not, are essentially exposed to COVID, available and in some way involved in the situation so they consider that use to be wholly reimbursable,” Jacobs said.
Councilmember Bill Rodman asked if the town can simply save the extra $5.3 million as additional contingency instead of spending it during the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. Jacobs said they don’t have to spend the money, and she tried to create a balance for things they need while still saving some money for the uncertain future.
Councilmember Rhonda Piña and Mayor Joe Winfield both expressed support for using some of the money on business support.
“If we truly think we’re not going to use that, I would certainly like to see that we give, or at least look at what more business support would need,” Piña said.
Councilmember Melanie Barrett asked if the town could just put the money in contingency and then take it out when it’s needed. Jacobs said this would impede their ability to react quickly to new developments with COVID-19, since any decisions to take money out would have to be approved by a vote from the council.
Other suggestions about what to do with the money, including saving half of it and using the other half on necessary one-time expenses, were tossed around during the council’s discussion. The council is expected to vote on what to do with the money in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.